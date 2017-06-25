Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan’s film witnesses an upward trend, earns Rs 46.15 crore according to early estimates

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight has continued its impressive run at the box office as it raked in Rs 25 crore (early estimates) on day 2. After collecting a decent amount of Rs 21.15 crore on the opening day, looks like the movie has witnessed an upward trend on the second day. This takes the total tally of Tubelight to Rs 46.15 crore in two days at the domestic box office, which is a fantastic feat indeed. After starting with an opening occupancy of just 40 per cent, Salman Khan’s Eid release has overcome the initial stumble and come a long way ahead.

Obviously we expected Tubelight to rake in a larger amount of money. After all it is Salman Khan’s Eid release and he is coming out with a film after a year. But we also have to take into consideration that it is Pre-Eid and a lot of Salman’s fan cannot see the film till Monday. As our trade expert – Amul Vikas Mohan revealed to us, “See Eid has not kicked in yet, so one entire community is not watching the film. Obviously this affects the film. They will watch it on Monday or Tuesday and we will see a spike over the first week.” Because of this, Tubelight has also become Salman’s lowest Eid opener over the past five years. (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight on day 1)

However, there is nothing to worry as we expect Salman Khan’s Tubelight to enjoy an extended weekend run till Tuesday. It can easily rake in nearly Rs 100-130 crore by day 5 itself. But the lifetime figures will now depend on the word of mouth publicity that the film gets post Tuesday. The critics and the audience haven’t really loved the film. We saw mixed reviews from across the world. While people have praised Salman, they have bashed the plot and the execution. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tubelight right here…