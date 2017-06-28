Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan’s film fails to earn Rs 100 crore even after five days

Tubelight‘s run at the box office baffled everyone. Honestly, low pre-release buzz did suggest it might not equal the collections of Salman Khan‘s other Eid releases but nobody fathomed numbers of such nature. Even Eid couldn’t do much for the film. Now that the extended weekend is over, all rests on the weekdays and on Tuesday, the film could earn only Rs 12 crore. Finally after five days, the film collected Rs 95.86 crore. Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz.”

Even after 5 days, Tubelight failed to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark which for a Salman Khan was a cakewalk till recently. Bajrangi Bhaijaan had earned Rs 102.60 crore in its first weekend itself. Sultan in five days had earned over Rs. 180 crore. Clearly, Tubelight has gone wrong somewhere and now is the time to mull over it. We told you exclusively that Salman Khan too is trying to figure out why the film didn’t live up to the expectations and we are pretty sure once he gets a hang of it, he will make sure it is not repeated in his next film. Meanwhile you check out the figures once more.

#Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

What’s surprising is that #Tubelight hasn’t crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now… Not on Sun… Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

According to Trade, Tubelight will be able to make Rs 150 crore in its lifetime run which is a huge setback because, that’s the number a Salman film earns within a few days of release. We wonder how long the film will be able to sustain at the box office in the coming days.