Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan’s films sees a MASSIVE dip, collects Rs 92.36 crore according to early estimates

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight might have performed decently over the first weekend and on the first Monday (courtesy Eid), but looks like the film is now slumping at the box office. In fact, according to an early trade estimate published in India Today, the film has seen a massive dip on day 5 (first Tuesday, June 27). It has managed to rake in a mere Rs 8.50 crore, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 92.36 crore at the domestic market. Though this isn’t a bad figure, we expected a lot more from a Salman Khan Eid release.

We had mentioned to you how the month of Ramadan had hit the opening of Salman Khan’s Tubelight. As Eid kicked in, we expected to see a huge jump in the film’s collections on Monday and Tuesday. However, that wasn’t the case. The film just managed to hold its audience on day 4, but on day 5, Tubelight came crashing down. Over the next few days, the film will continue to decline and we might see the Eid release end up with a lifetime collection of around about Rs 150-170 crore at the domestic box office. (ALSO READ – 7 reasons why Salman Khan’s Tubelight FAILED to live up to its hype)

Not only the pre-Eid release period, but poor reviews and weak screenplay have also taken a toll on the film. While Salman has delivered a fantastic performance, people have not liked the execution of the movie. The poor reviews by the critics as well as the public has given way to a negative word-of-mouth publicity, which will eventually deter Tubelight‘s lifetime run. (ALSO READ – What flop? Salman Khan is unfazed by the lukewarm response to Tubelight)

Directed by Kabir Khan and also starring Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu, Tubelight is based on the journey undertaken by a slow learning, younger brother to find his elder sibling. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and we see a lot of emotional and action sequences in the film. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Tubelight right here…