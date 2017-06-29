Tubelight box office collection day 6: Salman Khan’s film continues its downward spiral, earns Rs 105.86 crore

While Salman Khan‘s Tubelight was one of the most awaited films of 2017, the Eid release has not been able to capitalise on the buzz surrounding the movie. After collecting Rs 95.86 crore in five days at the domestic box office, we expected the film to hold on to its audience at the ticket window. However, Tubelight continued its downward spiral as it further dipped on day 6 (Wednesday, June 28). It managed to collect only Rs 10 crore on the day, to take its overall tally to Rs 105.86 crore. And though the film has finally entered the hundred crore club, it took six days for it to do so, which is one of the slowest in Salman’s list of Rs 100 crore films.

Talking about the collections, trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “.@BeingSalmanKhan’s #Tubelight enters Rs 100 crore nett domestic Box office club. 6 days All-India Biz Total – 105.86 crore Nett.” According to us, Tubelight will continue to dip throughout the week, but it might see a marginal spike on Saturday and Sunday. Looking at these trends, Salman Khan’s Eid release will manage to get a lifetime collection of Rs 150-175 crore. However, we are sure it will not touch the Rs 200 crore mark. (ALSO READ – 5 box office records of Salman Khan that Tubelight failed to make)

Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor), also agrees with us, as he mentioned to us exclusively, “I feel the movie can collect somewhere in the range of Rs 150 crore plus in its lifetime run. Next weekend we only have Transformers: The Last Knight, which will take just one screen from every multiplex and single screens. But largely, in its second weekend too, it is going to be Tubelight all over the country.” (ALSO READ – Relax Salman Khan fans, Tubelight is NOT a flop and we tell you why)

However, even though it will have collected a decent amount, Tubelight has performed nowhere close to our expectation. A week before the release, trade experts had suggested that the movie would rake in Rs 350 crore in its lifetime run. Now, even Rs 200 crore looks difficult for the film. With a screen space of nearly 4350 screens and good buzz, Tubelight could have had a fantastic opening, but it has struggled to reach to Rs 100 crore even after six days. So, the movie has had a dismal run at the box office, however, we must say that it has still managed to make a considerable profit!