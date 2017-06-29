Tubelight box office collection day 6: Salman Khan’s film finally enters the Rs 100 crore club

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight might not have gone on a record breaking run at the box office, but in 6 days the film has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Yes, though the movie took its time to reach this feat, we have seen Several big films take more than a week to earn Rs 100 crore. So Tubelight has not performed bad, it has just had a slow and disappointing run till now.

We had revealed to yesterday how Salman Khan’s Tubelight had raked in Rs 95.86 crore in 5 days. Though it saw a dip on day 6 (Wednesday) once again, the film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. But looking at the current trends, we don’t think Tubelight will be able to touch the Rs 200 crore mark. Our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) also agrees with us, as he revealed to us exclusively, “I feel the movie can collect somewhere in the range of Rs 150 crore plus in its lifetime run. Next weekend we only have Transformers: The Last Knight, which will take just one screen from every multiplex and single screens. But largely, in its second weekend too, it is going to be Tubelight all over the country. There is no other choice that the public has at the moment. So it will continue to rake in the moolah.” (ALSO READ – Tubelight’s disappointing run at the box office will have ZERO effect on Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, reveals trade expert)

With a good pre-release buzz, a fantastic screen space and an interesting subject, we expected a lot more from Tubelight. Being a Salman Khan Eid release meant that our expectation were even higher, but looks like the movie has not lived up to any one of our expectations. However, it has still managed to post a decent profit of Rs 150 crore already, which is an applaudable feat. (ALSO READ – Relax Salman Khan fans, Tubelight is NOT a flop and we tell you why)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu and Om Puri. Shah Rukh Khan also has an important cameo role in the film. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about the movie right here…