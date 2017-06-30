Tubelight box office collection day 7: Salman Khan’s film crashes, earns Rs 106.86 crore in the first week

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight continued to crash at the domestic box office as it witnessed another significant dip on day 6 (Wednesday, June 28) and day 7 (Thursday, June 29). The movie managed to rake in only Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 4.50 crore on the sixth and seventh day, to take its overall tally to Rs 106.86 crore at the end of the first week. Though overall, this is not a bad figure, it is considerably lower than what we expected. Being a Salman Khan Eid release and considering the fact that Salman Khan was coming with a film after a year, we expected Tubelight to go on a record breaking run. But that never happened!

While talking about how the film has gone downhill post Eid, trade analyst Taran Adarsh LAO mentioned to us about the detailed collections of Tubelight. He tweeted, “#Tubelight has been rejected. Post Eid festivities, the biz went downhill [especially on Wed and Thu]. Day-wise data follows. #Tubelight Fri Rs 21.15 crore, Sat Rs 21.17 crore, Sun Rs 22.45 crore, Mon Rs 19.09 crore [Eid], Tue Rs 12 crore, Wed Rs 6.50 crore, Thu Rs 4.50 crore. Total: Rs 106.86 crore. India biz.” On day 6, we had heard that the film had earned Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. However, after the makers officially released the figures today, we have come to understand that it was much lower than that. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight is NOT a flop, but exhibitors and distributors suffer huge losses)

However, Salman fans have nothing to worry about as Tubelight is not a flop even with such low box office numbers. In fact, the makers have made a profit of more than Rs 150 crore already. But there are a few people who have lost a lot of money. After paying exorbitant prices to buy the theatrical rights of the movie, the exhibitors and distributors have suffered huge losses. Some have even travelled to Mumbai to request Salman for help. But will he help them? That is something we will have to wait and watch. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about the movie right here…