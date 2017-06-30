Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan but manages to defeat Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan – Here’s how

Even though Salman Khan’s Tubelight is flickering at the box office, the film has managed to defeat the first week collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. While Tubelight made Rs 106.86 crore in 7 days, Jolly LLB 2 made only Rs 77.71 crore and Kaabil raked in Rs 82.18 crore. However, it failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, which had made Rs 118.36 crore in the first week of its release.

After an average opening and weekend, Tubelight failed to cash in on the festival of Eid and since then it has been a downhill road for the Salman Khan-starrer. The major reason for its under-performance at the box office can be credited to the largely negative reviews and thumbs down from the audience. So much so that even his die-hard fans were left disappointed.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted about the box office collection, “#Tubelight has been rejected. Post Eid festivities, the biz went downhill [especially on Wed and Thu]. Day-wise data follows. #Tubelight Fri Rs 21.15 crore, Sat Rs 21.17 crore, Sun Rs 22.45 crore, Mon Rs 19.09 crore [Eid], Tue Rs 12 crore, Wed Rs 6.50 crore, Thu Rs 4.50 crore. Total: Rs 106.86 crore. India biz.” Also read: Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 – 7 highest grossing films from the first half of 2017

Going by its collections, chances are bleak that the film will be able to beat the overall collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which is Rs 137.51 crore, which is highest this year, so far. Of course if we are only talking about “Bollywood” film releases and not dubbed South Indian films (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion).

Having said that, Tubelight is not Salman’s slowest Rs 100 crore earner. While Tubelight entered the Rs 100 crore club in 7 days, Jai Ho, that released back in 2014, had taken 10 days to achieve the feat. Also read: Tubelight box office collection day 7: Salman Khan’s film crashes, earns Rs 106.86 crore in the first week

Let us know as to what do you think will be the final collection recorded by the film…