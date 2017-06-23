Tubelight box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan’s Tubelight to earn Rs 25 crore on its opening day

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight was widely awaited because it meant the dry spell that had engulfed the box office after Baahubali 2 will finally be lifted. That’s because when Salman brings in Eid with a film, it is always a blockbuster treat. But the start has been rather slow for the film which wasn’t something anyone was expecting. Despite getting an overwhelming 5500 screens, Tubelight managed only 50 percent occupancy. So keeping that in mind, we tried to find out from our Trade Expert and Editor of Super Cinema, Amul Vikas Mohan, what lies ahead for Tubelight. We were very interested to know what kind of collection the first day will post and this is what he had to say.

Talking to us, Amul predicted, “It depends on how day 1 progresses. Right now, on paper, it could be heading for Ra 20-25 crore range. If it does around Rs 25-27 crore tomorrow and may be Rs 28-29 crore on Sunday, you are looking at around Rs 80-85 crore opening weekend numbers which is phenomenal. That’s because I feel people want to see the film, there is hype about the film. It will be interesting to see what it does on Monday. If Eid is on Tuesday, Monday might fall a little and Tuesday you might see a spike.” He is confident that the slow start of Tubelight is not going to make any difference to its collection because it is a Salman film after all and there is still Eid to encash on it. The festival will fall on Monday or Tuesday and when that happens, a lot many crores are going to be added to the tally. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight fails to beat his other Eid releases Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan -here’s how)

Mohan also explained why it is needless to be skeptical about its sub-par occupancy. He says, “Eid has not kicked in yet, so one entire community is not watching the film, they will watch it on Monday or Tuesday. Right now, in terms of occupancy, it is still the third highest after Baahubali 2 and Raees this year. So it is good. The other two films had a slight advantage too. Baahubali 2 was this major sequel that was coming up and Raees had Kaabil in front if it, so the buzz was high. Tubelight has come out alone and we have just seen the occupancy of the initial shows. By the end of the day, the number could be very high and we might be having a different conversation. So yeah, Tubelight has been affected because it is Pre-Eid. It also does not have that much action, so the audience is also limited. Yes, the other Salman Khan Eid releases like Kick or Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened better, but as I said Tubelight has opened very well in the North. The occupancy has been more than 55 per cent in the North, which is very good.”

Earlier another Trade Analyst had predicted that Tubelight will earn Rs 100 crore + on it opening weekend but guess the slow start will make that tough to achieve. But then there is always Eid!