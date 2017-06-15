Tubelight first dialogue promo: Salman Khan unleashes his notorious side and it’s both cute and funny at the same time

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is going to hit the movie screens in the next eight days, on June 23, and the countdown has already begun! The makers have now shared the first dialogue promo of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight and it offers an insight to Salman’s notorious side as Lakshman. We all know, Salman and Sohail play Lakshay and Bharat in Tubelight. So Lakshman has this childlike innocent face, but with his notorious acts, he totally contradicts that. Salman looks utterly cute in the video as he is upto some mischief but mind you, the mischief harms no one. Matin Rey Tangu, Salman’s young co-star in Tubelight is his partner in crime. The dialogue promo is cute and funny at the same time. Check it out right below. (ALSO READ: Unbelievable! Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing at Katrina Kaif when he saw her CRY..)

Adorable, isn’t it?

Salman is extremely fond of his young co – star, Matin Rey. We had EXCLUSIVELY revealed it to you how Salman even took him to his driver’s son’s wedding and there were reports that he would bring him to India as the release date inches closer. No confirmations on this have been made so far but we would love to see them both promote Tubelight together.

Tubelight is one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, the hype around this film isn’t as much as it is around every other Salman Khan film. While we had initially thought that the plot of the film will revolve around the love story between Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Salman Khan, at the trailer launch of Tubelight, both Kabir Khan and Salman confirmed that this is an emotional story of two brothers – Lakshman and Bharat played by Salman and Sohail. The love story is just a sub story and not the main story.