Tubelight first review: Salman Khan’s Indo-China war drama gets praised for its good intentions and performances

Salman Khan sheds his machoism for a role that is said to be as pure as rainwater in his new movie, Tubelight, which is Bhai’s 2017 Eid gift for his fans. Tubelight is Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan’s third collaboration. Their last two movies together, be it Ek Tha Tiger or Bajrangi Bhaijaan, were super successes at the box office, and Salman’s fans are expecting the same result with Tubelight as well. Tubelight is a remake of the Hollywood movie Little Boy and is a human drama based during the 1962 Indo-China war. Salman Khan plays a mentally challenged man with the intelligence of a 8 year-old boy, whose real name is Laxman, but is called Tubelight in a mocking way. Sohail Khan also plays an important role in the movie, of Laxman’s younger brother who is a soldier in the Indian army, and whose disappearance in the war set the wheels in motion for the plot. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu plays the heroine, while late actor Om Puri plays Salman’s uncle. Shah Rukh Khan has a single scene cameo.

There have been early screenings of the movie in Dubai, so we also get to have early reviews of the movie as well. So far the response is mixed, but we just have two reviews for now. Firstpost is in full praise of Tubelight, especially Salman Khan‘s performance in the movie. The review also mentions about the themes of the movie, especially the anti-war sentiment and the strength of hope.

Here’s an excerpt from the review, “Halfway through the film and it is evident that Salman Khan is at the centre of Tubelight. Care to detail can be seen. Salman sports the same clothes more or less through the film, and Om Puri has been cast to perfection as a wise, old uncle. A note about the visual effects: it’s unlike what we’ve seen in Bollywood so far. The way the shots have been framed and conceptualised is interesting to see. Tubelight does have a great message: hope pulls us through in any situation we may find ourselves in. A worthwhile watch.”

The Khaleej Times is in love with Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s bonding in the movie. It says, “The best part about the movie was the bonding between Sohail and Salman. Kabir smartly paired up real-life brothers — who are extremely close to each other — on the screen. Their scenes together are so natural and refreshing that I hope to see them together in some road adventure movie.” However, it feels that the rest of the movie doesn’t live upto these scenes.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, this is what FirstPost has to say, ‘The one constant of the film is Laxman’s ability to have faith: that everything will be alright, and his brother will return. And guess who makes that happen? Shah Rukh Khan. The famous scene itself was a tad underwhelming, but SRK’s act brings Laxman a much needed boost of confidence.”

Watch this space for BollywoodLife’s own review of the movie.