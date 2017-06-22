Tubelight insider review: Salman Khan will touch your hearts with his simplicity and innocence

You have all the more reasons to love BollywoodLife after this! While the entire nation will only get to watch Salman Khan’s Tubelight in theaters tomorrow. We EXCLUSIVELY bring to you the first review of the film, a day in advance. An insider who watched the film at a special screening last night, reveals how Tubelight is one of the most heartwarming films he’s watched so far. From how beautifully Salman and Sohail have translated their real life equation on screen to how Zhu Zhu turns out to be the perfect choice to play Salman’s love interest in the film – Here, without wasting a second, quickly scroll down to read the ‘TUBELIGHT INSIDER REVIEW’ below…Also read: Salman Khan: Even if two brothers are not getting along, Tubelight will make them pick up the phone and say, Let’s Chill watch EXCLUSIVE interview!

#The main highlight of Tubelight got to be Salman and Sohail’s bromance. Their bonding looks so endearing that every scene would remind you of your brother. It’s like a combination of emotional, funny, cute, loving and everything that would instantly touch your hearts. Indeed, there couldn’t have been a better casting than Salman and Sohail as brothers in Tubelight.

#Talking about Salman’s individual performance, Tubelight is unlike any other Salman Khan film. You cannot compare it to any film that you have watched before. His innocence and simplicity is so enchanting. And no, if you thought he’s replicating his messiah act from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then that’s not the case. Tubelight is hands down Salman’s best performance, which even outshines Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

#Salman and Zhu Zhu’s chemistry is again something to watch out for. Their scenes have been so well written that you would fall in love with their chemistry the minute they appear onscreen. It proves how love breaks all language and cultural barriers. Their clash of identities, ideologies and also nationalities make for such interesting scenes that you would be really left wanting for more.

#Of course, a great film depends on a great director. In that case, Kabir Khan has done a phenomenal job by making a film like Tubelight which has this beautiful message of hope and love. It echoes the thought that faith can move mountains and hope should never be lost; just like how Laxman played by Salman refuses to give up his hunt for his brother played by Sohail, despite all the odds.

#And finally as you reach the climax of the film, you will find it very difficult to hold back your tears. The last scene is very heart-touching. It’s like the story sweetly culminates into a bittersweet end that’ll make your hearts heavy, as you walk out of the theaters…

PS: Sorry but we don’t want to kill your excitement by revealing much about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight! Watch the film in theatres tomorrow and come back to us with your review, right here, only on BollywoodLife!