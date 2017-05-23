Tubelight making teaser: Salman Khan is the most endearing person on the set, PERIOD! Watch video

You all are aware that Salman Khan plays a person with learning disabilities in Tubelight. He takes time to get a hang of things and guess that’s also the most endearing quality about his character. Since he is an adorable ‘Tubelight’ in the film, he becomes a favourite of many as well. Honestly, he is an endearing person in real life too if we go by the Tubelight making teaser. The video is just a tease and from what we see, he definitely was the most affable man on the sets. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight co -star Zhu Zhu is HOTTER than his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, say fans)

In the teaser, there is one shot each of him with every other character in the film. So Salman can be seen having fun with Matin Rey, sharing a moment with Zhu Zhu, having some fun with Sohail Khan, who plays his brother in the film, and then there is also him dancing away to glory without a care in the world. We feel he was the reason there was so much excitement on the sets. He can also be seen doing a few exercises and do it slow to stay true to his character. From the teaser, we can figure there will be many funny moments in the film. Also, like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his kiddie fans will have something to root for too because Tubelight ka dost here is a kid. Check out the teaser right here…

The trailer of the film will release on May 25 and we are waiting for that day to arrive. But did you know the film has already made Rs 130 crore, According to a report in DNA, the all India distribution rights of Tubelight is sold at a huge price of Rs 130 crore to NH Studioz. While all India distribution rights are sold at such huge sum, the overseas rights are still to be sold and DNA’s reports suggests that big production houses like Yash Raj Films and Fox Star are lining up for it.