Tubelight making video: Salman Khan talks about Being Bhai

The special thing about Tubelight is that real life brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, will be playing reel life brothers onscreen. In fact, their onscreen relationship is the basic plot of the film, which has been set around the Indo-China war. Salman and Sohail talk about playing brothers onscreen and how easy or difficult it is. The two share the cutest bond onscreen, judging from the video and the trailer. In the video, Salman says,” Sohail is the right choice for the film since we are brothers and we understand each other really well.” We quite agree with that.

Sohail then talks about how Salman is as a brother in real life. Just like in the film, Salman is the younger brother in real life too. So both their roles came naturally to them in the film. Sohail adds,” He is my younger brother, in real life, too. But he is someone who adores his older brother and protects him for certain reasons.” In fact, even Kabir Khan agreed that he had a fairly easy time directing these two since they were so natural. He feels that Salman and Sohail’s bond will connect with the audience instantly. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan on doing Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif: Yeh toh panga le liya yaar)

“I would explain the context of the scene to them and the way they would play out will be very natural because their body language around each other is very easy. They have grown up as brothers. So if they have to hug, there is a certain way they must have hugged hundreds of time in their lives,” Kabir Khan, who is the director of the film said. He has also assured the audience that they will definitely feel the love between Salman and Sohail when they are watching the film.

Tubelight is set to release on 23rd June 2017. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan will also play a cameo in the film. Salman recently spilled interesting details about SRK’s cameo in the film exclusively to BollywoodLife. He said,” I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie. “I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie.”

