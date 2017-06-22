Tubelight movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu , Zhu Zhu, Kabir Khan

So we are finally in that time of the year when all that matters is Salman Khan and his Eid release. Yes, Salman after exactly a year(his last Eid release being Sultan) is back with a bang to make this festive even more special with his latest offering, Tubelight. While the Kabir Khan film has already been high on buzz that goes without doubt. It’s the addition of Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the cutest Matin Rey Tangu, that’s caught everyone’s attention. It’s like despite Tubelight reminding us of Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the audience is desperate to see what is Salman doing different with Tubelight. Will his bromance with Sohail pay off? Will his chemistry with Zhu Zhu strike a chord with the audience? Here, we give you a quick gist of what Tubelight is all about before you watch it in theatres tomorrow….Also read: Tubelight insider review: Salman Khan will touch your hearts with his simplicity and innocence

The Cast

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Shah Rukh Khan (special appearance)

The Story

Set during the 1962 Indo-China war, Salman Khan plays a mentally challenged man whose younger brother (Sohail Khan) goes missing during the war, and is presumed to be dead. However, a determined Salman is sure that his undying hope will bring his brother back, and his unwavering spirit even helps his townspeople change their outlook. It’s an official adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film, The Little Boy. However, in the original, it was about a father-son relationship while in Tubelight we’ll get to see a soul-stirring bonding between two brothers.

The Trailer

The trailer of Tubelight gives a beautiful sneak peek into what Tubelight is all about. From showcasing Salman and Sohail’s bromance to introducing us to Salman’s love interest, Zhu Zhu, the trailer sums up the entire emotion of the film which is based on hope and love. In fact, the trailer also shows us the glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film which for all that you know, is going to be a major highlight in the film. Here, watch the trailer below:

The Music

The makers are yet to release the entire music album of Tubelight but from the few songs that have hit the web, the soundtracks are as heartwarming as the plot of the film. While one is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan titled Tinka Tinka. The other track is Tinka Tinka sung by Atif Aslam. But the song that’s become a rage ever since it’s released is nonetheless, is of course The Radio song, Here, watch all the songs below.

Box office prediction

Eid belongs to Salman Khan and considering the superstar has returned to his lucky date after a year, with his last Eid release being Sultan, Tubelight gotta be all the more special. So will Eid yet again turn out to be lucky for Salman? Famous trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “@BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #Tubelight is expected to take ₹ 100+ Cr Opening for the 1st weekend and Lifetime Biz of ₹ 350+ Cr Nett in #India..” He had also predicted that Tubelight has the potential to earn Rs 350 crore in the domestic market. If that happens, it will become Salman Khan’s highest grossing film ever. Bajrangi Bhaijaan had earned Rs 320.34 crore while Sultan was slightly over Rs 300 crore. Clearly, Tubelight will become his richest film ever. Also Bala had revealed that the film will get a release in 10000 screens worldwide. That makes it the widest release ever for an Indian film beating Baahubali 2 which had released with 9000 screens. Check out his predictions here again…

Watch or not?

Of course, watch it! Not just for Salman and Zhu Zhu but also for his bromance with brother Sohail, which is the main highlight in the film. In fact, an insider who caught a screening of Tubelight last night revealed to us how this is by far the most honest performance of Salman as his simplicity will instantly win your hearts. Well in that case, guess your weekend is sorted, no? Book your tickets for the entire family and go watch Tubelight in theaters tomorrow!