Tubelight movie review roundup: Salman Khan’s film gets mixed reactions from the international critics

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight released yesterday (June 23) amidst much fan fare and a huge buzz. And while Salman Khan has delivered a top notch performance, Tubelight has failed to impress quite a few people. The critics and the public have been divided and gave us some really mixed reviews. And looks like it is the same scenario with the International media as well. We scanned through a few reviews from the overseas countries and while all of them have given us some good take aways from the film, they have even spoken about the shocking flaws. Here are a few excerpts from their reviews:

# Gulf News – Tubelight is one of those films that shamelessly attempt to emotionally manipulate viewers into being sentimental wrecks. An incredibly cute child to pull at your heartstrings, tonnes of melodrama and a Salman Khan who is at sob-risk, are some of the takeaways from the movie. Now, an ardent Salman fan may forgive director Kabir Khan for his unsubtle cues, but others may find its contrived nature grating. (ALSO READ – Tubelight public review: Salman Khan’s innocent act has touched an emotional chord with his fans- watch video)

# Khaleej Times – The best part about the movie was the bonding between Sohail and Salman. Kabir smartly paired up real-life brothers — who are extremely close to each other — on the screen. Their scenes together are so natural and refreshing that I hope to see them together in some road adventure movie. The movie has good intentions but hardly any plot. With the running time of 150 minutes, the movie stretches too much. I felt manipulated by the director in making me cry.

# The Gaurdian – In new release Tubelight, the charm offensive (of Salman Khan) stutters: with its pitifully glib pleas for peace, this 1960s-set mushfest makes Culture Club’s low-barring The War Song sound as though it was written by AJP Taylor. Some of this innocence could well do with getting lost. The sight of the now-fifty something Salman playing the teenage Laxman is unignorably ridiculous: with his tank top, slicked-down hair and worried grimaces, his flies forever undone by way of a vaguely disturbing running gag, the figure he most resembles is Ricky Gervais as Derek. Then again, Laxman’s entire journey feels both forced and familiar. (ALSO READ – Tubelight box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan’s Tubelight to earn Rs 25 crore on its opening day)

Flickers of a more warming experience persist. Despite a tinkly incidental score shamelessly plundering Baby Face for its leitmotif, the songs are someway stronger than the dialogue; the late Om Puri adds clout as a village elder, and Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a nimble cameo as a travelling magician. Yet everyone’s deferring to a producer-star whose saviour complex looms heavy over every frame.

# Reuters – For all its insistence on faith, the film shows a surprising lack of it – it is all rehearsed, clumsily designed to tug at the heartstrings and endear us to its leading man. This “Tubelight” flickers erratically for a long time and then dies out. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight occupancy was less than expectation on day one, but there is nothing to worry about – here’s why)

