Tubelight public review: Salman Khan’s innocent act has touched an emotional chord with his fans- watch video

Salman Khan is back this Eid with Tubelight, his third film with Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight is based on the Hollywood movie, Little Boy, and also stars Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey, the late Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Yashpal Sharma. Salman Khan’s good friend Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo to play in the movie, being a magician called Goga Pashaa. Tubelight is a story of a mentally challenged man who is called Tubelight by his villagers in Kumaon and is set during the 1962 Indo-China war.

However the movie has got mixed to average reviews, with the critics claiming the movie doesn’t match upto the standards set by Kabir Khan and Salman Khan‘s last effort together, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However they have praised the good intentions of the movie, as well as the fact that Salman Khan is trying to do something different, even if he is not completely successful at it. However, as Salman himself said during an event before, he doesn’t care for reviews and his movies are critic-proof (sometimes making me wonder why even bother reviewing the movies). And it’s true since, he has millions of diehard fans who want their Bhai to entertain them, sometimes even at the cost of logic. So now the question is, with Tubelight struck a chord with his fans like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan did?

The early box office response is quite okay for a Salman movie, with most of the shows thronged by die-hard Sallu fans. Going by their response in the video below, Tubelight was a lot different from what they expected from a Salman Khan movie. Salman’s innocent act has been lapped up by them, as well as the message the movie offers you. But some of the fans wanted to see him beat people and not get beaten instead, which actually makes no sense considering the theme of the movie.

Here’s the public reaction…

Can we expect another Bajrangi Bhaijaan here? It’s hard to tell since the buzz for this movie is quite lesser than that of BB, but with the extended weekend, perhaps the faith of the fans can move the hurdles in the way.