Tubelight song Main Agar: Salman Khan-Atif Aslam weave magic in this soft romantic number featuring Zhu Zhu

After treating us to songs like Radio, Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, Naach Meri Jaan, the soundtrack of Tubelight takes a turn towards a soft romantic love ballad. It will be love at first hearing and is bound to resonate with the romantics. This song also marks the reunion of Atif Aslam with Salman Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s hit, Tu Chahiye, and it is safe to say that this one is going to be a bigger chartbuster than that song. The song scores well in all departments – be it singing by Atif Aslam, music by Pritam or lyrics by the ever dependable, Amitabh Bhattacharya. In fact not the just audio, visually, too, the song is appealing and transports you to another world.

The song also reminded me of Toota Jo Kabhi Taara from Tiger Shroff’s A Flying Jatt, which is a good thing as that song was indeed a beautiful track. Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan but this actor made Salman Khan feel incompetent – watch video

Also for those who were waiting with a bated breath since first trailer, the song finally introduces us to Salman Khan’s love interest in the film, Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu. She looks beautiful and going by the song, seems like an able actress. The song also featured Matin Rey Tangu. So the song not only talks about the budding romance between Salman and Zhu Zhu but also the friendship between Salman and Matin. Also read: Hey Sunil Grover, we bet Salman Khan’s this three-and-half minute tribute to you will make your day -Watch video

Check out the song below:

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23, 2017.