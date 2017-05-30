Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan still: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan celebrate brotherhood in the best way possible – View pic

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is one of the most interesting films of the year. After impressing with the trailer and the Radio song, the makers are all set to release the second song – Naach Meri Jaan. And we have to say we are super excited about it. But before it is released, we got our hands on a still from the song and it looks really amazing. In the still, we see everyone celebrating brotherhood. We see Salman Khan and Sohail Khan embrace each other and dance together, while other people join in.

From what we hear, Naach Meri Jaan will be a groovy number with lots of beautiful shots. We shall see glimpses of the sibling love that Salman and Sohail share in the movie, along with a lot of dance and masti. While there won’t be a launch event, we hear that the song will be released on June 1 through social media. Again there will be a hook step in the song and we are sure that you will even want to hear this one on loop. Anyway, check out the still above and tell us how excited are you to see the Naach Meri Jaan song in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – 9 moments from Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer that will tug at your heartstrings)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war. Set in a small town in North India, we see Laxman (Salman Khan) stay with younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two are inseparable souls, but Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat has to help the Army. As news from the border worsens and the tension continues to escalate, Laxman decides that he must stop this conflict and get his brother back. But will he be able to? Well, we will have to see the movie to know more about this. (ALSO READ – Don’t miss Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in the Tubelight trailer – watch video)

Also starring Zhu Zhu (Chinese supermodel), Tubelight is all set to release on June 23. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…