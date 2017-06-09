Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s tender bromance is heart-warming

Whether you are loving the buzz surrounding Tubelight or not, one thing you can be sure of is that it is different from how previous Salman Khan movies have been promoted. More than focusing on building upon the machismo of the hero or his romance with the arm-candy, Zhu Zhu, Kabir Khan would rather want the viewers to invest their attention in the sibling bond between Salman Khan and his younger brother, Sohail Khan. Even the new song of Tubelight, that has made its appearance on the net sometime back, is a testament to that idea.

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera is a deeply moving song, composed by Pritam and sung by the ever-dependable, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, talks about separation from loved ones and the pain that such an event can bring to your lives. The separation, in this case, being between Salman and Sohail. As you must be aware, Salman plays a man with the intelligence of a kid, while his younger brother, played by Sohail, has to take on the role of a protective elder sibling. The song comes at the time when Sohail Khan is packed off to fight the Chinese army, leading to a heartbreaking goodbye between the two brothers. Though some of Salman’s expressions goes a bit overboard, there are moments in the song that will touch you.

You can watch it here…

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is adapted from the Hollywood movie, Little Boy. Set against the backdrop of Indo-China War of 1961, it is about the determined search of Salman’s character after his younger sibling goes missing in action during the war, and how his determination inspires people around him. The movie also stars Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu, late Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.