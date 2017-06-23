Tubelight special screening: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Preity, Suhana make this movie night a star studded affair – view HQ pics

Look at the amount of love Salman Khan is getting from Bollywood ahead of his biggest release, Tubelight. While the entire nation gets to watch the film in theaters today. Salman hosted for a special screening for his B-town buddies last night and boy, did the entire fraternity turn up to watch the film? No seriously! Who’s who of Bollywood right from Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali to Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta were in attendance. In fact, we even got to see the star kid brigade with Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar and Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey leading the bandwagon. Now if this doesn’t sum up what Salman means to Bollywood then I dunno what will. Also read: Tubelight movie review: Salman Khan gives a heartfelt performance in this touching tale of sibling love

It’s such a positive vibe every time Salman returns with his blockbuster. I mean, it’s obviously thanks to his insane fan frenzy who ensure to make his film release look nothing short of a festival, but with Tubelight being a film based on two brothers(Salman and Sohail Khan), the response is even more emotional. Let’s not forget, Shah Rukh too plays an important cameo in Tubelight, the glimpse of which we already showed you through the leaked pictures that hit the web last night. All in all, Tubelight is that one film which is out for us to watch, connect and get high on emotions; now that’s what our editor in chief Tushar Joshi said in his review as he caught a preview of the film last night.

Here, check out ALL the pictures from the grand Tubelight screening held at PVR Icon, Juhu (Mumbai)

If Bollywood itself is so excited for Tubelight, then imagine what’s going to happen in theaters today, considering the film has got the widest release across the globe with about 10, 000 screens booked. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicts, ” #Tubelight is expected to take ₹ 100+ Cr Opening for the 1st weekend and Lifetime Biz of ₹ 350+ Cr Nett in #India..” He had also predicted that Tubelight has the potential to earn Rs 350 crore in the domestic market and now if at all that happens that it will turn out to become Salman Khan’s highest grossing film ever.

In that case, here’s wishing all the luck and love to Salman and the entire team of Tubelight, who are here to wave the message of faith and brotherhood!