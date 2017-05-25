Tubelight trailer brings out the real ‘Bhai’ in Salman Khan – watch video

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Tubelight, is finally out! I know all you Salman Khan fans have been desperately waiting for this day and now that the trailer is released, I am sure you guys are more than excited to see what the Salman Khan-starrer is all about.

First of all, if you have been thinking that the Tubelight trailer is all about Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu’s love story, then let me tell you it’s not. The main storyline of the film revolves around two brothers. It’s an emotional story where Bharat (Sohail Khan) heads to a war and when he doesn’t come back, Lakshman (Salman) decides to go find him. So it’s not just Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu’s love story that’s going to be portrayed in the film. That’s a sub story but the main highlight of Tubelight is the story of two brothers. The trailer shows glimpses of late actor Om Puri and listening to his voice will make you miss him real bad. I mean, you wouldn’t actually want to believe that he is no more. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer: 5 reasons why it has left us spellbound!)

Another highlight in the trailer is Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance. He is seen only for a millisecond but his appearance would hardly go unnoticed. He does his iconic dance move and we are FLOORED! Oh SRK, we cannot wait to see you in Tubelight! We wonder what connection will his character have with Salman’s in the movie.

Another aspect about the trailer that might interest you are the beautiful locales of Leh and Ladakh. The breathtakingly beautiful mountains and the scenic beauty might cast a spell on you, compelling you to take a trip to the mountains, ASAP!

All in all, the trailer of Tubelight has managed to live up to our expectations. It has all the elements that have got us excited for the film. Do you like the trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight? Tell us in the comments section below. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan recalls the time when his parents came to meet him in prison)



The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and this is his third film with Salman after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. The actor-director duo has worked wonders at the box office previously so we are expecting Tubelight, too, to garner mind-boggling numbers at the ticket windows. As long as Bhai’s character in the film is concerned, fans can be assured that this one is going to be a completely different role. In fact, at a screening of the film a few months ago, filmmaker Kabir Khan had even said as to how he felt that Salman had performed way better than he did in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. “Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (‘Tubelight’). If people have thought that Salman’s performance is special in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, then his performance in ‘Tubelight’ is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman’s better performance in ‘Tubelight’.” (ALSO READ: While Salman Khan hails Prabhas’ Baahubali, Aamir Khan says comparison is unfair – Watch Video)

Starring Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in key roles, Tubelight is slated to release on June 23, 2017.