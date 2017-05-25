Just 3 shots of Zhu Zhu in Salman Khan’s much-awaited Tubelight Trailer – View Pics

The teaser of Salman Khan‘s upcoming war drama Tubelight finally released today. The two-minutes-twenty-three-seconds-long trailer features just three shots of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan directorial. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise as we didn’t get to see much of her in the songs, too. The only time that we got to see her properly was in the behind-the-scenes video of the Radio Song, that came out yesterday. She could be seen matching steps with Salman.

At the trailer launch of the film, today, Kabir Khan clarified that Tubelight is not just a love story and while Zhu Zhu plays an important character, there are other sub plots in the film which are equally important. “War is just the backdrop, it’s mainly about this character that Salman plays…There are many sub stories and sub plots. We don’t show everything in the trailer.” Kabir had earlier admitted that Tubelight is an official adaptation of the fantasy drama, Little Boy.

Adding to that, Salman said, Tubelight is essentially a story of two brothers, essayed by him and his real life brother Sohail Khan. “One brother goes to war and other stays back and prays for the war to end so that his brother can come back. Now, whether his belief can actually bring back his brother or not is what the story is about,” the actor said.

Here are three scenes from the trailer where Zhu Zhu appears –

Set against the backdrop of a small town in the hilly areas, the trailer begins with a happy-go-lucky Salman enjoying with the locals. He introduces himself as Lakshman Singh Bisht but the locals call him ”Tubelight” because of his silly antics. Sohail plays the role of Bharat, Lakshman’s brother and a part of the Indian army’s Kumaon regiment. War breaks between India and China and Bharat goes to the border leaving behind Lakshman. After not getting any information about his whereabouts, Bharat sets out on a mission to find his brother. How does he manage to do that forms the crux of the story. Tubelight also stars child artist Matin Ray Tangu, Zeeshan Ayub and late actor Om Puri in key roles.