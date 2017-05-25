Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer: 5 reasons why it has left us spellbound!

We happened to watch the trailer of Tubelight a couple of hours before it actually gets launched tonight and we have to say that we are totally in awe of Salman Khan! Without wasting much time, let me tell you all about the trailer of the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan as Lakshman and Bharat

The trailer starts with Salman introducing himself as Lakshman Singh Bisht. But people around him often refer to him as Tubelight. Sohail plays his brother, Bharat.

Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan

For all those who have been waiting to know as to if Shah Rukh Khan will be there in the trailer, the answer is YES!!! You get to catch a glimpse of SRK in the trailer and we cannot wait to see what his character all about.

Om Puri

Om Puri is seen all throughout the trailer and his words of wisdom to Salman in the trailer will give you gooseflesh.

Plotline

In case you thought this was a love story, it’s not. It’s an emotional story of two bothers. When one of them goes on a war and doesn’t return, the other one goes in search of him. Salman looks like an innocent kid in the trailer. He’s got this child-like innocence that he also had in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman and Sohail’s chemistry looks great. It’s evident that the two share a great camaraderie, what with them being siblings.

Glimpse of Zhu Zhu

Fans who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Zhu Zhu will end up being disappointed because you get to see her only for a fraction of second. Let’s hope that the next song that comes up shows us more of her. When asked about Zhu Zhu’s role in the film, Kabir Khan said that, “It’s a sub story and the film has got many sub plots to it.” Clearly the love story is not the highlight of the film.

The trailer is going to be released digitally on all platforms at 8:59 pm tonight as announced by Salman Khan on Twitter this morning. (ALSO READ: 5 reasons we just can’t wait for Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer!)



Tubelight is a film set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war. Salman Khan plays the lead role in the movie and he is all set to romance Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu. So far, the first song of Tubelight – ‘The Radio song’ has been released and fans of Bhai have given it a thumbs up. Let’s see if they like the trailer too. Keep watching this space for more updates on Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer.