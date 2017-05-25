Tubelight trailer: Salman Khan is getting all the love in the world from Twitterati

Tubelight trailer just dropped in and boy the internet is going is crazy over it. The trailer is already a top trending topic on Twitter, and has also started trending on Youtube. This mega buzz around the Salman Khan film is certainly expected. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the trailer, and majority of those tweets are positive.

Tubelight tells the story of Lakshman, played by Salman, who is a little slower than others. Hence, he is nicknamed Tubelight by people around him. He has a loving brother Bharat, played by Sohail Khan, and this very brotherhood is the crux of the film. Bharat is enlisted by the army, and goes missing during the Indo-China war. The movie then talks about Lakshman’s faith and belief that he can end the war and his brother will return. As the famous saying goes ‘Faith can move mountains’, Lakshman might bring peace to the war torn zone. That is pretty much all we get to know from the moving 2 and a half minute trailer of Tubelight.

The running emotions and the scenic beauty in the trailer was more than enough to make fans fall in love with the movie already. Here are some tweets from the gush fest that is going on Twitter right now:

What an epic trailer. Emotion, acting, grandeur visuals, adorable bhaijaan n climax has glimpse of srk. All in one. #tubelighttrailer

Stay tuned for more updates on Tubelight!