Tubelight’s disappointing run at the box office will have ZERO effect on Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, reveals trade expert

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight has raked in Rs 95.86 crore at the domestic box office in 5 days. Though this is not a bad figure, it is lower than any other Salman Khan Eid release. In fact, being the superstar’s film, we expected it to touch the Rs 100 crore mark over the first weekend itself. However, Tubelight has disappointed not only the audience but the trade too. Will this dismal run at the box office have an effect on Salman’s stardom and his next release, Tiger Zinda Hai? Our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) does not think so…

As Akshaye exclusively tells us, “With the kind of standards you set for a Salman Khan film, it has been unfortunate that Tubelight has not lived up to all the hype and expectations that we all had from it. But, Tubelight is not at all a setback for Salman Khan. We are talking about a man who gave a Veer and then gave a Dabangg. We are talking about a man who gave a Jai Ho and then gave a Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. So there are failures here and there. In fact, we can’t even call Tubelight a failure yet! There are hits and flops, there are ups and downs in every actor and director’s career. What matter is the ability to bounce back and I am dead sure Tiger Zinda Hai will play to the galleries and draw huge numbers.” (ALSO READ – 7 reasons why Salman Khan’s Tubelight FAILED to live up to its hype)

Talking about the impact that Tubelight’s dismal run will have on Tiger Zinda Hai, Akshaye added, “There will zero impact of Tubelight‘s disappointing run at the box office on Tiger Zinda Hai. Even in Tubelight, I can assure you that Salman Khan hasn’t failed, the film has failed. The screenplay, direction and writing has failed. Salman Khan’s stardom remains intact and mark my words, this Christmas you will see it in full bloom once again.” (ALSO READ – What flop? Salman Khan is unfazed by the lukewarm response to Tubelight)

What do you guys think? Will Tubelight have an effect on Tiger Zinda Hai? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from B-town right here…