Tubelight’s Matin Rey Tangu or Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra – who shares a cuter chemistry with Salman Khan?

When Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the screens in 2015, people couldn’t stop gushing about his youngest little co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni. The 7-year old instantly stole everyone’s heart with her innocence and became the fastest little superstar. In fact, her chemistry with Salman is what eventually became the highlight of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Whether it was the way she looked at Salman or the last scene of BB where she screams her lungs out by calling him, “Mama” , trust me the conviction with which Harshaali played Munni literally proved that no other kid could have essayed that role as beautifully as Harshaali did. Also read: Salman Khan finds a new munni in Tubelight, thanks to Matin Rey Tangu

Now cut to 2017, Salman has yet again tried bringing back a similar connect with the audience by introducing another little champ – Matin Rey Thangu with his latest offering Tubelight. While some say Matin is the new ‘Munni’ in Salman Khan’s life. We believe he’s one ridiculously cute addition to Salman’s kids club. I mean, if you’ve watched Tubelight or if you’ve even watched the video of Matin and Salman during the Tubelight promotions, you would realise how this 8-year old is rather special in his own way. Neither does he try to copy Harshaali, nor does he share the same kinda chemistry with Salman. In stead, Matin’s bonding with Salman is so much bro-like. Dunno about you but in Matin’s case, it’s difficult to choose whose love is greater – Salman’s love for Matin or Matin’s love for Salman? Also read: 5 moments between Tubelight actor Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan that you cannot miss – watch video

Indeed, it wouldn’t be wrong to declare that one of the main reasons why Tubelight is winning over the audience right now is because of Salman and Matin’s adorable chemistry. Whoever has watched the film only have good things to say about Matin. In fact, even Salman said how “Matin is the best thing to happen to Tubelight.” But of course, we leave it on you to decide who do you think looks cuter with Salman – Matin or Harshaali?

Cast your votes in the given box and do come back to BollywoodLife for the verdict. PS: Watch Tubelight if you haven’t already and if at all you’re missing Munni more, then it’s time to buy a DVD of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and enjoy your weekend!