Tubelight’s next song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera will bring back Salman Khan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s magical combo!

Salman Khan will be next seen in the high-on-emotion drama, Tubelight. He will be seen playing the role of Lakshman, a naive small-town guy. His brother, played by Sohail Khan, goes missing in the Indo-China war, while fighting for the Indian army. Well, that should be hint enough for you to know that the movie is going to make you bawl like a baby. Pritam, the music composer of the film, will sure throw in some melodious songs to make your movie experience even more touching. We have already been impressed by Radio and Naach Meri Jaan, the two songs from the film that have released. The next one is going to be Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, and this one is going to be a tad bit more special than other songs. You see, Tinka Tinka Dil Mera brings back Salman and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Rahat has previously sung for Salman in the films like Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Sultan. The timeless melody that is Jag Ghoomeya was crooned by the mellifluous Rahat . The song topped music charts for several weeks. For Chulbul Pandey’s adventures, we had Rahat singing Dagabaaz Re and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. And let us not forget the beautifully melancholic Teri Meri from Bodyguard. Certainly, we have high hopes from their next collab – Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, which will be released soon by the makers.

Well, we are sure that the wait for the song’s release is totally going to be worth it for the fans.

Tubelight stars popular Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu, child actor, Matin Ray Tangu and Om Puri in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also play a cameo in the film. Salman recently shared interesting details about SRK’s cameo in the film exclusively to BollywoodLife. He said, “I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie. Tubelight is set to release on June 23, 2017.