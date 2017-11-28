Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 11: Vidya Balan’s film witnesses usual Monday dip, collects Rs 27.01 crore

After witnessing a fair growth over its second weekend, Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu witnesses usual Monday dip at the box office. The film raked in Rs 82 lakhs yesterday and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 27.01 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his twitter account, “#TumhariSulu [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.35 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 82 lakhs. Total: ₹ 27.01 cr. India biz.” Since there was no big release on the last Friday, the slice-of-life flick managed to sustain well at the ticket windows.

Tumhari Sulu is made on the tight budget of Rs 17 including its promotion and advertising cost. While the film had already recovered its investment before its release by selling different rights, the theatrical business comes out to be a good amount of bonus for the makers. Apart from Vidya Balan, the performance of Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia received immense praises from the movie buffs. Since Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar are hitting the screens this week, Tumhari Sulu will lose many screens at the box office. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma SLAMS protests against Padmavati; says you can keep your point of view but you cannot chop someone’s head)

For those of you who don’t know, Tumhari Sulu is the story of a regular housewife who lands a job at a popular radio station. She gets recruited as a night show radio jockey and she managed to impress her audience with her seductive voice. The film marks the directorial debut of a well-known ad-maker Suresh Triveni. Have you watched Tumhari Sulu in the theatres? Did you like it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tumhari Sulu right here!