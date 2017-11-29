Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 12: Vidya Balan’s film remains steady, rakes in Rs 27.82 crore

Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul’s Tumhari Sulu was one of the most interesting releases of this month and looks like it has performed very well. Not only has it won people’s hearts, but also raked in the moolah at the domestic box office. In fact, even on day 12, the film has remained steady as it raked in Rs 0.81 crore at the ticket window. This takes Tumhari Sulu‘s overall box office tally to Rs 27.82 crore in just twelve days. Though this is not a huge number, considering that the film had a niche appeal and release, it has performed decently.

In fact, Tumhari Sulu had a very slow and below par start at the box office. But the strong content paired with a fantastic word of mouth publicity helped the movie grow. The audience as well as the critics lauded the film, especially for its amazing story and phenomenal performances. Our Editor-in-Chief and film critic, Tushar P Joshi also mentioned in his review, “Tumhari Sulu is funny, dramatic, engaging and entertaining at the same time. Vidya and Manav give performances that will shine on their resumes for a lifetime. Watch it if you ever felt ‘I can do this!’ while pursuing a secret dream. Tumhari Sulu is a must watch!” (ALSO READ – Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has earned a decent profit even before its release – read details)

Looking at the current trends, we expect the film to complete its box office run by the end of this weekend, with a lifetime collection of Rs 30 crore. With a tight budget and after cracking some insane pre-release deals, Tumhari Sulu is already in profits. Anyway, what was your biggest take away from the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tumhari Sulu right here.