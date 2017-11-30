Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 13: Vidya Balan’s film holds well, collects Rs 28.54 crore

Vidya Balan’s slice-of-life film, Tumhari Sulu has managed to hold well in the weekdays. It collected Rs 72 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 28.54 crore. Trade analyst Taran shared the official collections on his Twitter account and wrote, “#TumhariSulu [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.35 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon 82 lakhs, Tue 81 lakhs, Wed 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 28.54 cr. India biz.” The film will collect just over Rs 29 crore by the end of its second week.

Despite having very niche appeal, Tumhari Sulu has managed to remain rock-steady at the box office, due to its positive and relevant content, which attracted the audience to the cinema halls. The film received fantastic reviews from all the critics, which helped it sustain well at the ticket windows. The performances of Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul was lauded by moviegoers. In fact, Manav had revealed that he had to go through an audition to bag this meaty role. The actor said, “Firstly, I loved the story. The script was really interesting. And I wanted to be a part of it, but then I went through an audition.” (Also Read: Entertainment Ki Raat 19th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia promote Tumhari Sulu as Neha ends up kissing Raghu)

Made on a shoe-string budget without much marketing cost, Tumhari Sulu has become one of the profitable ventures of the year. Since Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan – Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar are hitting the screens tomorrow, Tumhari Sulu will lose maximum screens at the box office. Do you think this was Vidya Balan’s best performance till date? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tumhari Sulu right here!