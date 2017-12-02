Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 15: Vidya Balan’s film remains rock-steady, collects Rs 29.79 crore

Despite the release of Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar, Vidya Balan continued to remain rock-steady at the box office. The slice-of-life film raked in Rs 52 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 29.79 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official collections of film, “#TumhariSulu [Week 3] Fri 52 lakhs. Total: ₹ 29.79 cr.” Apart from Vidya Balan, the performances of Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and Malishka received immense praises from the moviegoers.

The film which released with limited screens has managed to survive at the box office, due to its positive and relevant content. In fact, Manav Kaul revealed that he went through an audition to bag this meaty role. The actor said, “Firstly, I loved the story. The script was really interesting. And I wanted to be a part of it, but then I went through an audition. Manav has previously impressed us with his acting skills in films like Jajantaram Mamantaram, Kai Po Che and CityLights. (Also Read: Box office roundup November: Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League shine while Ittefaq and Tumhari Sulu keep the flame alive for Bollywood)

For those of you who don’t know, Tumhari Sulu is the story of a regular housewife who lands a job at a popular radio station. She gets recruited as a night show radio jockey and she managed to impress her audience with her seductive voice. The film marks the directorial debut of a well-known ad-maker Suresh Triveni. Have you watched Tumhari Sulu in the theatres? Did you like it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tumhari Sulu right here!