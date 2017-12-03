Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 16: Vidya Balan’s film shows good growth, collects Rs 31.09 crore

Despite entering in its third week, Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu not only remained stable but showed good growth at the box office. The slice-of-life film raked in Rs 1.30 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 31.09 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of the film on his Twitter account, “#TumhariSulu witnesses growth on Sat [yet again!]… Absence of any major film has proved advantageous… Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 31.09 cr. India biz.” Since Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan – Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar performed below expectations, Tumhari Sulu remained the first choice for the moviegoers.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, which released on November 17, has managed to sustain well at the box office due to its great content and plot. The critics praised the performances of Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia and even lauded the direction of Suresh Triveni. Our Editor-in-Chief and film critic, Tushar P Joshi also mentioned in his review, “Tumhari Sulu is funny, dramatic, engaging and entertaining at the same time. Vidya and Manav give performances that will shine on their resumes for a lifetime. Watch it if you ever felt ‘I can do this!’ while pursuing a secret dream. Tumhari Sulu is a must watch!” (Also Read: Trending Tunes: Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat and Vidya Balan’s Ban Ja Rani are hit this week; watch videos)

Looking at the scenario, we expect Tumhari Sulu to collect around Rs 34 crore by the end of its third week at the ticket windows. The movie buffs have said that Vidya Balan has given one of her finest performances in this film.Have you watched the film? Do you agree with them? Share your thoughts in comment section below. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tumhari Sulu right here.