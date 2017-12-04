Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 17: Vidya Balan’s film ends its third weekend on a strong note, collects Rs 32.49 crore

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu continued to attract the audience to the theatres, thanks to the superb performances of the lead actors and the amazing storyline. Despite entering in its third week, the film has remained rock-steady at the box office. Tumhari Sulu collected Rs 1.40 crore and now stands with the grand total of Rs 32.49 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official collections on his twitter account, “#TumhariSulu had a GOOD Weekend 3… Emerges a HIT… [Week 3] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 32.49 cr.”.

Since new releases – Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar performed poorly at the box office, Tumhari Sulu remained the first choice for the moviegoers. The film remained fantastic reviews from the critics across the country. Our Editor-in-Chief and film critic, Tushar P Joshi also mentioned in his review, “Tumhari Sulu is funny, dramatic, engaging and entertaining at the same time. Vidya and Manav give performances that will shine on their resumes for a lifetime. Watch it if you ever felt ‘I can do this!’ while pursuing a secret dream. Tumhari Sulu is a must watch!” (Also Read: Star Screen Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan WIN it big while Best Direction goes to Aamir Khan’s Dangal)

Tumhari Sulu is not only winning hearts at the box office but also accolades at the awards ceremony. The slice-of-life won three Star Screen awards which include, Best actress to Vidya Balan, best-supporting actress to Neha Dhupia and best debut director to Suresh Triveni. Looking at the current scenario, we expect Tumhari Sulu to collect around Rs 34 crore by the end of its third week at the ticket windows. Tumhari Sulu will face a screen crunch in the coming week as Fukrey Returns and Monsoon Shootout are hitting the screens.