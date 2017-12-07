Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 20: Vidya Balan’s film continues to remain rock-steady, collects Rs 33.79 crore

Vidya Balan’s slice-of-life film Tumhari Sulu continues its magical run at the box office. Despite entering into its third week, the film has refused to slow down at the ticket windows. In fact, the Wednesday collections of the film are higher than Monday and Tuesday. Tumhari Sulu raked in Rs 49 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 33.79 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his twitter account, “#TumhariSulu [Week 3] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.40 cr, Mon 40 lakhs, Tue 41 lakhs, Wed 49 lakhs… Wed biz is higher than Mon and Tue… Almost at par with Fri biz… Total: ₹ 33.79 cr. India biz. HIT.”

Due to the poor performance of Firangi and Tera Intezaar, Tumhari Sulu remained the first choice for the moviegoers. Looking at the current scenario, the film is expected to go past the Rs 35 crore mark by the end of its fourth weekend at the box office. The performances of Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul was lauded by the moviegoers. In fact, Manav had revealed that he had to go through an audition to bag this meaty role. The actor said, “Firstly, I loved the story. The script was really interesting. And I wanted to be a part of it, but then I went through an audition.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat, Tumhari Sulu’s Ban Ja Rani; check out the best songs of 2017 )

Tumhari Sulu has not only won hearts at the box office but also accolades at the awards ceremony. The slice-of-life won three Star Screen awards which include, Best actress to Vidya Balan, best-supporting actress to Neha Dhupia and best debut director to Suresh Triveni. Tumhari Sulu will face a screen crunch in the coming week as Fukrey Returns and Monsoon Shootout are hitting the screens.