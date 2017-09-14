Tumhari Sulu teaser: Vidya Balan is training to be SEXY and she’s awesome at it!

We might not like her recent films in totality, but no one can fault any of Vidya Balan’s performances in her films. The teaser of her upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu is out and Vidya looks so adorable in it. We are guessing she is a simple homemaker who lands up a job at a radio station. And the best part is, she is a RJ for what seems to be a late night show, you know the ones where cheesy lines, pyaar, ehsaas and all that mush counts. We are sure you have heard those programmes while travelling post 11 pm in a train. Well, Sulochana aka Sulu has bagged such a job and is enjoying her alter ego as the sexy agony aunt. (Also Read: Vidya Balan is one show off – view Tumhari Sulu first look)

Vidya is simply superb as the simple housewife enjoys her ‘hot’ outing on radio. It is hilarious to see how the others around her react to her rather sultry voice. Tumhari Sulu is a slice-of-life film and director Suresh Triveni has beautifully and humorously captured the thought of how many housewives take immense delight in doing out of the mundane. There is a little bit of tentativeness, when she tells her programming head that this much sexy is just fine. (Also Read: Vidya Balan joins CBFC board, hopes cinema reflects sensibilities, realities and the complexities of the society)

The actress had tried her hands in comedy before with Ghanchakkar but it did not resonate with audiences. There were a few hilarious scenes in The Dirty Picture (2011) that she absolutely nailed. She has a funny bone and Tumhari Sulu seems to be in a milieu she is so familiar with. Check out the teaser below…

The film also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka Mendonsa. Tumhari Sulu seems to be in the same space as English Vinglish but a lot quirkier. Well, the individualistic heroine is the toast of modern cinema and Sulu seems to be one of them. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…