Tusshar Kapoor gears up to host a grand birthday party as his son Laksshya turns one – View HQ Pics

Bollywood’s first single daddy, Tusshar Kapoor, who became a father through surrogacy last year, is gearing up to host a grand party at his Juhu residence today to celebrate his son Laksshya’s first birthday. Mumbai Mirror reports that the Golmaal actor is personally taking care of all the arrangements as he wants the details of the bash to be a secret for his guests. With a designated toddler zone, a tattoo corner, a guitarist, a dedicated corner for Insta Pics and also an interactive puppet show, Laksshya’s birthday party is going to be one gala event.

When asked if we can expect to see his industry friends Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu at the bash, Tusshar told the paper, “I would like to keep it a secret. It’ll be a close-knit group of people, who have got to know him, dropping by to wish him. I also want my family to share the moment with me so I have asked dad, mum, Ekta and my cousins to save the date.”

Tusshar has always maintained that Laksshya has helped him grow personally and that the little bundle of joy has enriched his entire family’s lives. While Tusshar’s father and veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor admits that one smile from his grandson makes his day brighter, Tusshar’s sister Ekta, who fondly calls her nephew ‘Lakkhu’, ensures that she spends atleast half-an-hour ever day with him.

The czarina of television also took to Instagram to wish the toddler.

Last year on this day a summery June night ……a Gemini aunt found her twin! Happy bday my joy love n everything #happybdaylaqu A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on May 31, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

Here are pictures from the celebrations –

At an earlier media interaction, while sharing his excitement on becoming a father, Tusshar said: “I wanted to be a single parent, my dream has come true. My son looks exactly like me, so it makes me very happy. I have no words to express how excited or joyous I feel right now.”

We can’t wait to see more pics from the party as all the stars walk in. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates..