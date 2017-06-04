Tusshar Kapoor reveals the first word that Laksshya uttered and it is just what we expected

Tusshar Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after celebrating his child Laksshya’s first birthday. The proud father was busy planning for the special day since the past couple of days and why not? The apple of his eye turned one and it is definitely one of the most special moments of a parent’s life. BollywoodLife had an exclusive opportunity to have a candid chat with the Golmaal actor and trust us, it was fun to know all the minute details about Laksshya. Want to know what we are talking about, read on…

So just like all of you all, even we were curious to know what was the first word that Laksshya uttered when he was learning to speak and the answer was a very expected one. When we asked Tusshar the same he said, "It was Papa. He would constantly keep repeating pa pa pa pa and the word was like a melody for me." Yes, we agree with him on this. The first word spoken by your child is always so special. However, now that the little one has a more extended vocabulary, he keeps repeating the ones he knows throughout the time and the entire house keeps buzzing with it.

And has Laksshya started walking already? To this, an excited Tusshar says, "Not really. He's still crawling but he tries to get up and attempt walking by taking some support. He's taking his baby steps right now but the moment when he will walk actually is not far." How adorable!

Laksshya is everyone’s energy booster in the Kapoor house. He keeps them occupied all day through and they don’t have a single dull moment. The actor couldn’t believe how the last one year passed and the journey was a very emotional one for him. The star kid’s birthday bash last night was indeed a memorable one for us since we got hold of some of the cutest pictures. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur or Laksshya Kapoor, their pictures together were screaming adorable and we still can’t stop gushing about them.