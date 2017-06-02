Tusshar Kapoor reveals what exactly happened when his son Laksshya met Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur

Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Lakkshya, celebrated his first birthday yesterday and the bash was more or less a very intimate one. The actor had invited very close friends of his and 10-15 kids of Laksshya’s age, which included Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby, Taimur Ali Khan. We all saw the two new star kids on the block and how adorable they looked in the pictures. While Laksshya was more shy, Taimur was in his own sweet world, unperturbed by all the attention he was receiving. So are Taimur and Lakkshya already play buddies? Tusshar spills the beans in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife… Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor gears up to host a grand birthday party as his son Laksshya turns one – View HQ Pics

So for anyone and everyone who's curious to know what exactly happened in the party and did the two star kids gel with each other, we have the answer for you. We spoke to actor himself and he told us just exactly what happened when Taimur and Laksshya met each other. "They met. They saw each other and they were later just staring at each other. But they still have to get used to each other. Yesterday was a good introduction," he said. So was this the first time that the two kids met each other and the answer is yes. The actor even revealed how he plans to continue such meetings so the babies get to know each other well. We are sure Taimur and Laksshya would be the future play buddies since their parents share such a great bond.

And now since we are talking about the star kids, let’s talk about the new ones on board – Yash and Roohi Johar. Has Laksshya met them already? Well, sadly the answer is no since they are still very young. While the actor has visited Karan Johar and his babies, Laksshya is yet to meet them but he’s sure that they will join the play gang, which includes Taimur and Laksshya, in a year or so. And did Karan bring his babies at the birthday bash yesterday? “Though he wanted to, he couldn’t since they are extremely young,” quipped Tusshar.

While the pictures from the birthday party have already made us fall in love with the babies, we wonder what will happen when the kids actually start playing together. Those pictures will be worth a million bucks, right?