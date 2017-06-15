TV actor’s insecure wife has become a pain for the production crew

The feeling of insecurity amongst spouses is not uncommon in the industry. Night shifts, long hours of shooting, outdoor schedules, there are many reasons for a woman to get worried. We often hear about insecure wives but this lady is too damn concerned about her hot hunk of a husband. Well, she lands up on his sets, especially on days when he has to shoot intimate scenes and creates a rather uncomfortable atmosphere for the entire crew. It seems she is averse to the idea of her husband giving joint interviews as well. Needless to say, his co-star is also little pissed.

Well, the hottie is blessed with great looks and is leaving quite an impact on girls. In fact, his show can be termed as a ‘sleeper hit’ as no one really expected it to take off as it did on the TRP charts. It is not a prime-time show but has a loyal audience that dotes on the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Now, the show gets maximum eyeballs because of the romantic scenes between the leads and hence the presence of wifey dear is proving troublesome for the crew. The director of the show was heard telling people that the main lead has ‘limited range’ as an actor at present, and romance was his forte. He also stated that the wife would do well to let his husband cash in when the sun was shining. Can you guess who is the hot hunk?