TVF’s Arunabh Kumar steps down from the position of CEO after charges of sexual harassment

We have seen the rise of Arunabh Kumar, and now we are, possibly, witnessing the fall of him. 3 months after being accused of sexual harassment, Arunabh has stepped down from the position of CEO of one of the biggest online entertainment channels of the country, The Viral Fever (TVF). In a statement issued on his Twitter page, Arunabh made the announcement, and also added that Dhawal Gusain will be taking his position. “In the wake of the recent personal attacks, what really breaks me is the blemish on the brand’s true promise. I have therefore taken the decision to step down as the CEO of TVF,” the statement on Twitter reads.

“Dhawal has a sharp business acumen and, together with our leadership team, will keep working tirelessly to scale the TVF to greater heights and bring a renewed ambition and zeal to make TVF the best place to work at, for both women and men,” the statement further read.

I have decided to step down as #TVFCEO pic.twitter.com/JKY5X7NL54 — Arunabh Kumar (@TheQtiyapaGuy) June 16, 2017

Arunabh had been booked under Sections 354 and 509 of IPC, for outraging the modesty of a woman and molestation. The case was registered on March 29. And within 24 hours another case was filed by another victim. Following the allegations, Arunabh was arrested by Mumbai police on April 22, 2017 but was released on a bail bond of Rs 10,000 on the same day.

The whole story began to unfold when an anonymous blog made its way to the realms of the internet. The blog that detailed the sexual harassment faced by an ex-employee of TVF, by the hands of Arunabh, went viral within hours. The anonymous woman in the blog states, “Right from Pitchers to Tripling, I was molested. Be it in parties where Arunabh would try to lift me or would try and fall on me pretending he is drunk. I walked out of the place last year. Jobless, Mindless. I don’t have much to say. I am not as strong as many other women. I just need my life back. I don’t think these guys would let me have one. The constant reminders from their legal on my obligations tells me that I am being tracked.” After this a few women came forward and complained that they also faces similar situation while working with TVF, two of whom filed the charges.

After the accusations started pouring Arunabh, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said. “I am a heterosexual single man and when I find a woman sexy, I tell her she is sexy. I compliment women, is that wrong?’”

During the entire fiasco, TVF took a hit as a digital space. It also received a backlash from all over, especially because of the way the situation was handled. Raveena Tandon was supposed to promote her film Maatr on their portal, but opted out as the controversy erupted. The plot of her film dealt with a very strong message about zero tolerance to any form of violence or abuse against women. So, it was obvious that they make this call.

Twinkle Khanna lashed out at Arunabh Kumar in her column, especially aimed at his counter statement to the controversy. “By calling a woman ‘sexy’ in a working environment, you are undermining everything she has worked for, the stereotypes she has had to break, the pride she takes in her abilities, and the inevitable guilt that she feels about not being home with her children, just to be there in that office, trying to make her place in the world.” she wrote.