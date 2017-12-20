Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar’s Padman: I hope that the film at least starts a conversation about the issue among masses

The first song from Akshay’s upcoming film Padman was launched today. The song ‘Aaj se teri’ is romantic track and the chemistry between the lead pair is beautiful. At the event, when Akshay was asked as to how they will spread awareness regarding the subject, he said, “Just like how we promoted Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on Doordarshan, we will similarly takes this film to the places and spread awareness about the issue where it is most important.”

(ALSO READ :Despite the Padman vs Aiyaary clash, Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey’s friendship is going strong – Here’s why) Khiladi Kumar also added that their aim is not to mint money from the film but to make people aware about the problem and bring about a change. Akshay said that he himself is working towards this and will also take help from the government.

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones who is the producer of the film, was also present at the event, and added to Akshay’s point. She said, “We have already spoken to various ministries and we will make sure school girls and principals see this film, so that it penetrates where it has to. I am hoping that nothing else but a conversation starts where the same girls who can’t afford sanitary pads, say that we don’t need fairness creams, we need Sanitary pads, so that we can got to school and join the workforce.”

(ALSO READ:Padman song Aaj Se Teri: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s track is all about the magic of togetherness) Padman is based on the book, ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ written by Twinkle Khanna and is inspired from the real life story of the Tamil Nadu native, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who took the initiative to provide women across India, especially those from rural areas, a low cost sanitary pad.

Director R Balki, actress Radhika Apte, too, were in attendance along with Akshay and Twinkle. Padman stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Sonam Kapoor has a special appearance in the film. The film is slated to release on January 26 , 2018 .

-Text by Nirali Kanabar