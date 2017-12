Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar’s Padman: I hope that the film at least starts a conversation about the issue among masses

The first song from Akshay’s upcoming film Padman was launched today. The song ‘Aaj se teri’ is romantic track and the chemistry between the lead pair is beautiful. At the event, when Akshay was asked as to how they will spread awareness regarding the subject, he said, “Just like how we promoted Toilet – Ek Prem Katha on Doordarshan, we will similarly takes this film to the places and spread awareness about the issue where it is most important.”