Twitter can’t handle the new iPhone X Face ID unlocking feature and these hilarious tweets are proof of that

All iPhone fanatics, it’s time to empty your bank accounts or sell perhaps both of your kidneys! For Apple has launched its new phone, iPhone X and you may want to have your hands on that. The new phone was launched at a grand event with Apple CEO Tim Cook making an exciting introduction with these words,”Over the past decade, we’ve pushed forward with innovation after innovation, bringing us to this moment, when we can create devices that are far more intelligent, far more capable, and far more creative than ever before.”

As per a report in The Verge, the phone has ‘glass on both the front and the back, and it has “surgical-grade” stainless steel around the sides. It is water-resistant and comes in two colors: space gray and silver. It also has the highest pixel density (458ppi) display ever in an iPhone.’ But above all, there is no Home button on the phone; instead it will have a feature called Face ID that will unlock your phone through facial recognition. Yup, you heard it right? Naturally, the novel idea is a little hard to digest for the Twitterati and they are already making jokes about it…

When you want to unlock your friend’s iPhone with facial recognition. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/zrIRUkCcgB — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017

So the iPhone X will unlock with facial recognition instead of home button. I feel sorry for iPhone X already. pic.twitter.com/mCRn1gYLUT — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 12, 2017

me unlocking my man’s iPhone X pic.twitter.com/woWZyKpfi7 — Isabel Hsu @ MARVEL (@isabelhsu_) September 12, 2017

One person who can unlock anyone’s iPhone 📱 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9traDHUftw — CA Akshay Kr Kothari (@tweet2akki) September 12, 2017

People trying to use facial recognition on iPhoneX. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jPOJQhEnJo — Zach Helms (@KeepPounding95) September 12, 2017

You still want to know the price? Wait…hold your breath… You can own an iPhone X at the freaking price of Rs 89,000! So here…more jokes on that!

89,000 for iPhone X pic.twitter.com/FrSqedok5D — Anurag Verma (@kitAnurag) September 12, 2017

Can they just show us the new iPhone already? I have a lot to figure out. Like how many organs I need to sell. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/t1LA9I7V56 — Hoe (@ahoehasnoname) September 12, 2017

So, still interested in buying the iPhone X? Which kidney are you looking at selling – left or right?