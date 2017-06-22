Twitter has been hit by a storm and it’s called Thalapathy Vijay!

He is the ultimate Tamil star and he boasts of a legion of fans! Today is this actor’s birthday and Twitter has gone bonkers. For those who haven’t noticeD, he has gone up a rank – He’s no more Ilayathalapathy, He’s Thalapathy now. we are of course talking about Thalapathy Vijay! On the eve of his birthday the star gave his fans the perfect treat – the first look of his upcoming movie, now called Mersal. He doubled the treat when he released another poster at midnight! Needless to say, the first look took Twitter by storm. The frenzy continues on his birthday as well. Fans celebs alike have taken to social media to celebrate the actor and person he is! No other actor can boast of such hero worship. Truly! Also Read: Thalapathy 61 first look OUT! film titled Mersal – view pic

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be seen in Atlee’s Mersal. Reportedly the film is set in three time periods, that could explain the two different kind of posters. This time, the actor will romance three leading ladies – Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. Sathyaraj will also be part of this film. The film has been extensively shot in Chennai however certain sequences have been filmed abroad. This is Atlee – Vijay’s second collaboration. Considering, their last film was Vijay’s biggest hit, fans already have a lot of expectations with Mersal. This film is extra special because it’s Vijay’s 61st project and Sri Thenandal Film’s 100th project. The makers are gearing up for a grand audio launch in August and an even grander release this Diwali.

While we await more glimpses of Mersal, check some of the fan and celeb birthday wishes for the one and only Thalapathy Vijay:

Pirantha Naal Vaazhthukkal @actorvijay Much happiness and success to you! #HBDThalapathy — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2017

Happie birthday vijay anna @actorvijay blessed by the almighty #Mersal#HBDThalapathy… Luv a lot Thalaiva ur great… pic.twitter.com/L1ND8fVr2g — Nolan Samraj Godwin (@GodwinVijay123) June 22, 2017

It’s the same old story every birthday but it’s just as phenomenal! Here’s wishing a class, mass actor the Happiest of Birthdays!