Twitter is going nuts over Parth Samthaan and Neethi Taylor’s return with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was a youth television series that went on to be a hit among the youth audience. It was considered a rage among the young audience. The show reached new heights in the weekly TRP list but also saw a drop when the lead actor Parth Samthaan was reported to quite it for pursuing a film career. But the makers brought him back due to popular demands. According to the latest buzz, the show is returning again with its third season and Twitterati can’t control their happiness about the news. The news has gone viral and everyone is eagerly waiting to see the romance between Parth and Neethi Taylor. The show has always given new twists and turns and viewers are waiting to see more.

While a twitter handle posted, “Every shippers dreams & wishes to see their ships, Hugs, Holding hands & kisses ❤❤@niti_taylor @LaghateParth We could not ask for more ❤❤❤,” someone posted, “And here it comes from The King.😎🙌🏻🔥😭❤️🍻🎊🎉 @LaghateParth @niti_taylor”. The twitterati are eagerly waiting for thier MaNan (as the fans love calling the duo) to return to the small screen. Check out the tweets here…

So I guess this is what you call pure bliss of happiness…. Our Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy is back OFFICIALLY! THANK YOU GOD YOU’RE THE BEST !!!!!!!!!@niti_taylor @LaghateParth thank you for this happiness ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/TY0oXqBYs5 — MaNan_Global (@manan_global) January 15, 2018

For me, my new year starts today❤️😭💃@LaghateParth @niti_taylor pic.twitter.com/R5lSfU9CBm — RΣßΣℭℭƛ ѴƛℓΣƝṪIƝΣ 💫 (@Valentine_Rebe) January 15, 2018

I cant even😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. @niti_taylor all the best baby doll… MaNan is coming back.. 😭😭😭😭😭..@LaghateParth come back soon😭 pic.twitter.com/RULGVFnxTp — Neel (@zulneel) January 15, 2018

And here it comes from The King.😎🙌🏻🔥😭❤️🍻🎊🎉 @LaghateParth @niti_taylor pic.twitter.com/7fh4GpNLtY — ✖ b o l d e r ✖ (@Vasudha_97) January 15, 2018

You might post 100 pictures where you look like the “handsomest” man on planet Earth but this post is the most precious one for a MaNan fan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I’m literally doing countdown by watching the show from start. Thank you my dear @LaghateParth

Happy Tears ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gfjiXONiGX — Nefelibata🎈 (@VitareCatharsis) January 15, 2018

Always there to support you Parthu @LaghateParth The Manik Malhotra is coming back.. The Parth Samthaan is coming back.. Can’t wait to see back on-screen ❤❤💃💃😭😭😍😍#ParthSamthaan #ManikMalhotra #KyyS3 #KaisiYehYaariaanSeason3 pic.twitter.com/s4v8ZlThMy — Romana (@RomanaSamthaan) January 15, 2018

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan depicted the story of five friends who formed Fab 5, which was a musical group in their college. They strove to achieve their goals and battle issues of their heart, which formed the crux of the story. The love between the characters of Parth and Neethi grabbed much attention. The show also had a second season. Now, with the news of its third season, the fans are all ready to enjoy the ride again. Are you excited about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 3? Let us know in the comments below.