Twitter is showering love on Tiger Shroff as he steps into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes as Rambo

Yes, it’s happening! Tiger Shroff is stepping into Hollywood action legend Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character Rambo, in his upcoming movie by the same name. Interestingly the first Rambo movie wasn’t even called Rambo, it was simply First Blood; the Rambo tag was added in the sequels. Tiger Shroff had released the first look of the movie, which had Tiger Shroff all barebodied, looking intense and grimy, firing away a huge machine gun. The Rambo remake is directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier remade Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day as Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang.

While Tiger Shroff does look apt as the action hero (let’s hope he doesn’t dance in this one), the real Rambo Sylvester Stallone himself had shown concerns about India remaking the movie. He had earlier posted a throwback picture of Rambo sometime back, where he had expressed this sentiment. We surely don’t know about that, but Twitter is certainly loving Tiger’s look in the poster. Here are some of the reactions…

Full in action mode @iTIGERSHROFF looking very dangerous and cool love the poster of #Rambo can’t wait pic.twitter.com/7s2kzJIuem — Abdul Laeeq (@abdul_laeeq) May 20, 2017

I thought @iHrithik would play this ultimate role of #rambo, but @iTIGERSHROFF is beyond my imagination…. pic.twitter.com/eH2SnbAkBQ — Fareed Shanawaz (@ShanawazFareed) May 20, 2017

What a killer poster #SiddharthAnand . This will be the biggest action franchise India has ever seen. @iTIGERSHROFF is Indias #rambo pic.twitter.com/iDGtLlDnCk — Abhishek Vyas (@abhishekv_77) May 20, 2017

Even Hrithik Roshan is loving the new poster of Rambo, as he had shared the same on his Twitter timeline. Let’s hope the remake live upto the spirit of the original movie. We really don’t want to see Sly angry, do we?