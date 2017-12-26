Twitter talked more about Shah Rukh Khan than Salman Khan in 2017 – here’s proof

Twitter has released the many defining moments of 2017. We already shared with you the most followed Indians on Twitter in 2017 list. Amitabh Bachchan topped it followed by Shah Rukh Khan and others. Now the social media company has released more lists about who is more talked about on Twitter. Turns out people just loved to talk about Shah Rukh Khan which made him claim the top spot followed by Salman Khan.

Others on the list are Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Armaan Malik, Amitabh Bachchan, A R Rahman, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. We feel Shah Rukh Khan’s fans deserve the accolade for this. His many fan clubs are so active that you will find one or the other putting up some stuff on Twitter at regular intervals. Shah Rukh too is pretty active and keeps his fans updated with his many musings. His ASK SRK sessions are our favourite. The way the actor gives back to his trolls or makes his fans happy is simply amazing. No wonder people love to talk about him more.

Check out the list right here…

This tally could come as a relief for Shah Rukh Khan. Why you ask? Well this year hasn’t been too kind to him. Although Raees worked, Jab Harry Met Sejal was a bummer. He slipped to second spot in the Forbes’ list of 100 top celebrities of 2017 and later came second Virat Kohli as most valued Indian. His brand value seems to have taken a big hit this year which is a shocker for many. But thanks to his many fans, he stayed in news and became the most talked about celebrity. As for Salman, he loves to speak when his movies are ready to release and guess that’s why his numbers are slightly less.