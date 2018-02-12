Twitterati is going bonkers after watching this LEAKED stunt scene from Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan – watch video

OMG! We can’t believe what we just saw. A stunt scene from Rajinikanth‘s upcoming film, Kaala Karikaalan has made its way to the internet and needless to say it’s going viral. In the leaked video, we see Rajinikanth’s dressed in all black. He kicks a piece of steel after he gets the cue from the director and follows it up with a slap on the stuntman’s face. These 20 seconds are making all the Rajini fans go bonkers, so one can imagine what will happen when the film finally hits the theatres on April 27.

Watch the leaked stunt scene from Kaala Karikaalan right here:



And here’s how Rajini’s legion of fans are reacting to this:

Raw editing pakavae sema goosebumps. Think abt it watching in big screen with pulsating bgm. Screens r goin to get shattered. Sounds will hit d roof. Be ready to see s real mass of thalaivar #Kaala leaked #Kaala #KaalaToRoarFromApril27th — CricCinewatcher (@TrackersBoxshow) February 12, 2018

As soon as #Kaala‘s release date got announced, a fight sequence from the movie got leaked. Team is shocked. But v could see some fierce action of #Thalaivar #Superstar #Rajinikanth. Expectations getting bigger. pic.twitter.com/hg8LYHghGn — Films Circle (@films_circle) February 12, 2018

For a long time there was suspense on the release date of Kaala Karikaalan. Rajini's fans were expecting 2.0, which also stars Akshay Kumar to hit the theatres before Kaala Karikaalan, but yesterday, the makers dropped a bomb and announced that Kaala Karikaaran will release on April 27, therefore pushing 2.0, which is not releasing anytime soon. Of course the fans were disappointed with the postponement of 2.0, but their sadness was replaced with joy over the announcement of Kaala Karikaalan's release. After it was announced that Kaala Karikaan will release on April 27, another film titled Mr Chandramouli that was to release on the same day has pushed its release date even though they announced it first. But Mahesh Babu is not ready to budge as his film with Koratala Siva, which is touted to be a political thriller is clashing with Kaala Karikaalan.

Kaal Karikaalan is based on the story of a powerful don from Dharavi, Mumbai. For this role, Rajinikanth will sport a kurta, mundu along with his signature Kabali salt and pepper look. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. This is the second time that Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith are collaborating after Kabali.