Twitteratis shower Black Panther director Ryan Coogler with love over his heartfelt letter

‘Black Panther‘ director penned a heartfelt note to fans for supporting his vision and thanked them for making his film a great success. In the letter, Coogler said that he “moved to tears” that people of various ethnic backgrounds supported the film and lauded the film’s primarily black cast. Fans took to the letter and flooded social media with their loving messages for the 31-year-old director. (ALSO READ: Black Panther beats the lifetime collection of Wonder Woman)

One user wrote, “We don’t deserve Ryan Coogler but glad he’s here to share his brilliance”.

We don’t deserve Ryan Coogler but glad he’s here to share his brilliance. https://t.co/9fgrAvbXUU — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 21, 2018

Another user praised the director and wrote, “I studied film and theater for years and I don’t have the words for what this film means to me. Thank you Mr. Coogler for showing the world how beautiful being Black can be???. #WakandaForever #RepresentationMatters #BlackPanther”.

I studied film and theater for years and I don’t have the words for what this film means to me. Thank you Mr. Coogler for showing the world how beautiful being Black can be✊🏽. #WakandaForever #RepresentationMatters #BlackPanther — ✊🏽Monie T’Mona Lincoln✊🏽 (@monie3010) February 21, 2018

One tweeted, “Dear Ryan Coogler, You literally created a major event in the human timeline on this Earth. There will now be a BBP (Before Black Panther) and an ABP (After Black Panther) & for that all the Black people on this planet say: THANK U! Also, the Ancestors forever like…”

Another user thanked him for making “this amazing film”.

The Marvel film director released the letter on Tuesday, outpouring his feelings and thankfulness in words.The Marvel film is having a historic run at the box office and is already being hailed as a consequential cultural asset, all thanks to its African-theme and diverse, black cast.