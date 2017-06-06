Twitter’s reaction to Ishqbaaz duo Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s love making scene is NSFW – read tweets

Honestly, I never knew TV could have this impact on anyone. Since morning all people on Twitter could talk about was how Shivaay got dangerously close to making love to Anika. Who are they? If you don’t know that yet, you are living under a rock. They are the most popular TV actors right now from the stylish drama Ishqbaaz. Last night, an episode was aired about Shivaay trying to consummate his marriage with Anika who was so shy that nothing happened. But the screenshots of the scene have gone viral in such a way that Twitter is buzzing like crazy. In fact, the reactions are so out-there that it might make your jaws drop. From calling Shivaay, played by Nakuul Mehta, horny AF to calling Anika (Surbhi Chandna) a little too shy, Ishqbaaz fans have gone crazy talking about it. We have a few reactions right here. (Also read: Ishqbaaz’s consummation sequence: Here’s how it stayed true to the sizzling yet humorous spirit of ShiVika)

P.S. Some might find it a little too much,  God save them!

 

Oh by the way, the hash tag you are looking for right now is Shivika. You can thank us later!