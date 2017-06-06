Twitter’s reaction to Ishqbaaz duo Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s love making scene is NSFW – read tweets

Honestly, I never knew TV could have this impact on anyone. Since morning all people on Twitter could talk about was how Shivaay got dangerously close to making love to Anika. Who are they? If you don’t know that yet, you are living under a rock. They are the most popular TV actors right now from the stylish drama Ishqbaaz. Last night, an episode was aired about Shivaay trying to consummate his marriage with Anika who was so shy that nothing happened. But the screenshots of the scene have gone viral in such a way that Twitter is buzzing like crazy. In fact, the reactions are so out-there that it might make your jaws drop. From calling Shivaay, played by Nakuul Mehta, horny AF to calling Anika (Surbhi Chandna) a little too shy, Ishqbaaz fans have gone crazy talking about it. We have a few reactions right here. (Also read: Ishqbaaz’s consummation sequence: Here’s how it stayed true to the sizzling yet humorous spirit of ShiVika)

P.S. Some might find it a little too much, God save them!

Lol 😂😂 exactly 👍😜 poor Shivaay, usko samjh hi nh araha tha kese samjhae Anika ko 🙈🙈😂😜 https://t.co/9UdvWZ7YCX — 💗Hani💗 (@haniyajilani) June 5, 2017

Shivaay to Anika – about the lingerie -😍😍😍🙈🙈

”Khud pehanti hu ya mein pehnaao?”🙊🔥🔥@NakuulMehta #Ishqbaaaz pic.twitter.com/cTLKvvdckW — Meerat Tariq (@MeeratTariq1) June 5, 2017

Omg 😂😂 Like Anika is so sweet 😂😂 I literally can’t control my self bechara Shivaay baby 😂😂 #Ishqbaaaz @SurbhiChandna @NakuulMehta pic.twitter.com/OLIifD70Q9 — × ناحل شير × (@ShinesNahil) June 5, 2017

#Ishqbaaaz

Anika’s Hormones are not working properly

I hope Shivaay baby fix them😍😍😍 — Lucky (@MsLakshmi23) June 5, 2017

You know what was even hotter than that neck kiss? Shivaay rubbing Anika bare back while doing it 🔥😍 #Ishqbaaaz — ✨🌙 (@xAaliya) June 5, 2017

Shivaay itne mood ma Tha 😂😭😍

Ye larki na yar #Ishqbaaz — ✨K A S H A F✨ (@Kashu_FanGirl_) June 5, 2017

I ACTUALLY CAN’T BELIEVE I WATCHED THAT EPISODE DURING RAMADAN #ishqbaaaz pic.twitter.com/72dlYwndF3 — N A I M A (@NaimaIlava) June 5, 2017

Friendly reminder….he was aiming for her lips before she turned her head.😊👅😊 #Ishqbaaaz #shivika pic.twitter.com/ccDGJKmAPZ — Anaya (@heyitsanaya) June 6, 2017

WHEN HARMONES ARE ACRIVE AF!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥SHIV’S URGE TO EAT HER WITH THAT KISS ON HER NECK💋💋💋💋& ANI’S SEX FACE IS ENOUGH FOR US TO💦💦💦💦#ISHQBAAAZ pic.twitter.com/2MXwCbJtmp — ⭐Abeer⭐ (@Abeer_ak21) June 5, 2017

Annika looked too hot 🔥😍 No wonder Shivaay was horny AF 💦. 🙈😂#Ishqbaaazhttps://t.co/msT8HdB3MO — Nainã (@i_Naina_) June 6, 2017

OMG the level of shivaay’s testosterone was on PEAK today in whole episode🔥 Horny horny bacches🔥👅💋@Harneetsin @NakuulMehta #Ishqbaaaz — ¡ R ¡ (@roseshrivastava) June 5, 2017

umm yeah, he just licked it after doing all that to her

im okay :))#ishqbaaazpic.twitter.com/C16ZSsdUAK — Queendipity. (@MeArena) June 5, 2017

Oh by the way, the hash tag you are looking for right now is Shivika. You can thank us later!