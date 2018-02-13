Udaan 12th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ranvijay cannot bear to be dominated by Imli anymore

Udaan starts with Suraj(Vijayendra Kumeria) attacking Chakor(Meera Deosthale) as Kasturi asks Chakor to run as Suraj is not in his senses. Chakor runs away as Kasturi and Bhuvan see Imli walk in searching for Chakor and Suraj. Kasturi threatens to expose Imli before the media if anything happened to Chakor. Imli asks her goon to stop Suraj before he kills Chakor. Chakor runs as she remembers their lovable fights when Suraj used to chase her around asking her not to run from him ever. Chakor runs into a shed as Suraj corners her and accuses her of killing his father. He says that his father will be at peace only after he kills her. Chakor tries to reason with him and says that Imli is a liar. Chakor then says that she would rather prefer to die with Suraj’s hand. Chakor sees a doll in the shed. She takes the doll and then tells Suraj that she did kill Kamal Narayan but he was nothing of a good father but a monster in reality. She tells him that Kamal Narayan killed their unborn child for whom Suraj could do anything.

Suraj starts getting flashes again as he remembers his moments of being a would be father. Imli and her goons walk in and hit Suraj on head. Chakor screams at Imoi. Imli taunts her for being that wife whose husband has no idea whatsoever about her and not only that he hates seeing her face too. Imli then says she has fast tomorrow for her own husband and taunst her again for being unable to do that for Suraj. Chakor thanks Imli for reminding her about the fast and says that she would keep the fast too. Chakor keeps the fast the next day and Kasturi says that now she too has started belieing in Chakor's belief. Imli calls Suraj and tells him that she is sorry for stopping him from killing Chakor as she did. She says that she would make Suraj kill Chakor herself one day but not now.

She says that she does not want that Suraj’s wrong move should make her lose the elections. She asks Suraj to make Chakor lose the elections right now. Imli welcomes Rannvijay who is angry for Chakor is not dead. He asks Imli to give him Chakor’s death. Imli threatens him to keep calm as Chakor death should be decided her and not by him. Rannvijay remembers all the insults Imli has levied on him and decides that Chakor will die that night itself. Chakor does the election campaign and meets Imli and Suraj there. Suraj snatches away Chakor’s posters as he hands over Imli in its place. Chakor confronts him and Suraj reminds himself to stay calm. Chakor tries to talk to him in vain.